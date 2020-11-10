October Traffic Blitz Results In Six Citations Issued By Fulton County Deputies

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from October 18th thru October 24th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made nine traffic stops and issued six citations. The citations issued were for one OVI over 21 (high tier), one OVI refusal, one Driving Under Suspension, one Failure to Dim, one Failure to Control, and one Marked Lanes. Deputies seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia on stops as well. Deputies also issued nine warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways. This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.