Kristina “Tina” Smith (1972-2020)

Kristina “Tina” Lynn Smith, 48, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away suddenly of natural causes, Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born June 13, 1972 to James and LuAnn (Zimmerman) Smith and attended Evergreen Schools, graduating in 1990.

Tina continued her education at Owens Community College, where she graduated as Physical Therapist Assistant and began a 28-year career in Home Health Care.

Tina is survived by her parents, Jim and LuAnn; sister and best friend, Valerie; brother, Jason (Amber); and her nephews Tyler, Logan, Zander and Kallen. She will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Harry and Margaret Zimmerman and Charles and Mary A. Smith; as well as uncles, Ralph Zimmerman and Dan Bosse.

Although she enjoyed playing cards (you never wanted to play against her!), reading and long naps, being there for “The Boys” was her favorite hobby. She enjoyed many sporting events either with them in tow or cheering them on in the stands, not missing a game if she could help it.

She also enjoyed traveling and looked forward to the opportunity to take each of “The Boys” to Florida, where she loved visiting Clearwater Beach.

If ever anyone was ever fortunate enough to know Tina, and needed something, she was always willing to do what needed to be done with her quiet manner. Likewise, she was willing to maintain a firm, yet compassionate attitude if that is what was necessary.

Her quick wit and easy-going personality endeared her.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services Friday will be private for the family.

