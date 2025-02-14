ODNR Announces Improvements At Harrison Lake State Park

PRESS RELEASE – The North and South Campgrounds at Harrison Lake State Park are set to undergo a transformation, with improvements designed to upgrade visitor amenities and ensure long-term safety.

To make way for these exciting upgrades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will temporarily close these areas of the park.

Although the park’s two main campgrounds will be closed, visitors can still enjoy the day-use portion of the park.

That includes the beach, lake, boat docks, southside primitive campground, and shelter houses, which remain open for use and reservations.

“This project highlights our commitment to providing safe, modern, and enjoyable outdoor experiences for visitors,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

“We’re excited to enhance the camping amenities at Harrison Lake while preserving the park’s natural beauty and rich history for future generations to enjoy.”

The planned improvements for the North Campground include converting 65 of the 126 electric sites to full hookup sites, reconstructing the dump station, and demolishing and rebuilding the shower house. This campground is expected to reopen in October.

At the South Campground, seven of the full hookup sites will be converted into pull-through sites, with reopening anticipated in June.

Once part of a vast wetland, Harrison Lake State Park showcases natural charm with opportunities to spot shorebirds, songbirds, amphibians, and small mammals.

In addition to camping, visitors can enjoy boating, swimming, picnicking, and hiking, while nearby historic sites like Sauder Village add a touch of history to the experience.