Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – You Have A Mission!

By: Rex Stump

You have a purpose! You have a role to fulfill! You have a mission in life! Do you believe those statements?

As a follower of Jesus Christ, rescued and redeemed from sin and death, we now have a new mission in life. We are God’s creation (Genesis 1:27), created to imitate God (Ephesians 5:1), to live different from the world (Romans 12:2), and to please Him (1 Thessalonians 4:1). But how do we discover the way to imitate God? How do we know what pleases God?

God tells us “How” with His own very words. The Bible is God’s Word. That is why we humble ourselves to carry it, to read it, and to study it.

The Bible wasn’t given just to increase our knowledge, but to guide our conduct. His commands are given in the Bible.

We are to obey them. Obedience reveals allegiance. Obedience is done in love and respect. Obedience is never doing or acting with a begrudging attitude.

I love reading the book of Proverbs. A book of wise sayings mostly written by Solomon containing wisdom for practical living. “Their purpose is to teach people wisdom and discipline, to help them understand the insights of the wise. Their purpose is to teach people to live disciplined and successful lives, to help them do what is right, just, and fair.” Proverbs 1:2-3

What is my attitude to towards God’s Word? If I really want to live for Him, I need to know how to live for Him. And God’s Word gives us those directions!

Proverbs 2:1-4 says, My child, listen to what I say, and treasure my commands. Tune your ears to wisdom and concentrate on understanding. Cry out for insight and ask for understanding. Search for them as you would for silver; seek them like hidden treasures.

Listen to God’s Word. Treasure them. Tune your ears, concentrate. Cry out, ask, search as you would for a hidden treasure. Search for God’s Word like you would your car keys or your phone!

When boarding an airplane and preparing for take-off, instructions are given about safety, seat belts, etc. If you are a first-time flyer, you often tune in, listen, and concentrate on every word of the flight attendant.

However, the more you fly, the less you pay attention, due to the thoughts, “I’ve heard this before,” or “I don’t need to hear this again,” or “This really isn’t that important.”

Have we done the same thing with God’s Holy Word? Have we stopped paying attention?

Seek God’s Word. Follow it. When we seek God’s Word, when we pay attention to it, and when we obey it…did you see what happens? Then you will understand what is right, just, and fair, and you will find the right way to go. Proverbs 2:9

You have a purpose! You have a mission in life! And God will show you the right way to go!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.