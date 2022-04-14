Ohio Department Of Education Recognizes Wauseon Schools As Purple Star School

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 14, 2022

“We are proud to announce that we have been notified by the Ohio Department of Education that Wauseon High School has been selected as a Purple Star School”, said Wauseon schools in a press release announcing the award.

As described by the Ohio Department of Education, “Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s strategic plan for education, recognized the importance of supporting the needs of the whole child.”

“To be successful in school and when transitioning between school settings, Ohio’s military-connected youth require supports to ensure their unique social, emotional and academic needs are met.”

“The Purple Star award your school is receiving signifies your school’s demonstrated commitment to serving these students and families.”

“We are extremely honored to have received this designation. We value our partnerships with both the American Legion Post 265 and the VFW #7424 and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Ohio Department Of Education Recognizes Wauseon Schools As Purple Star School"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*