Ohio Department Of Education Recognizes Wauseon Schools As Purple Star School

“We are proud to announce that we have been notified by the Ohio Department of Education that Wauseon High School has been selected as a Purple Star School”, said Wauseon schools in a press release announcing the award.

As described by the Ohio Department of Education, “Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s strategic plan for education, recognized the importance of supporting the needs of the whole child.”

“To be successful in school and when transitioning between school settings, Ohio’s military-connected youth require supports to ensure their unique social, emotional and academic needs are met.”

“The Purple Star award your school is receiving signifies your school’s demonstrated commitment to serving these students and families.”

“We are extremely honored to have received this designation. We value our partnerships with both the American Legion Post 265 and the VFW #7424 and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”