Ohio Expands Driver’s Ed Requirement To All Under 21

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Starting September 30, 2025, Ohio will implement new licensing rules requiring all new drivers under the age of 21 to complete a full driver education course before obtaining their license.

The change, included in the recently signed state budget, expands training requirements that previously applied only to 16- and 17-year-olds. Under the new law, 18- to 20-year-olds will no longer be able to bypass driver education or take a shortened course.

According to the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, the training must include 24 hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of behind-the-wheel lessons with a certified instructor, and 50 hours of supervised driving with a licensed adult who is at least 21 years old. Of those supervised hours, 10 must be completed at night.

State officials say the policy is designed to improve safety by ensuring all young drivers receive consistent, structured training. Data from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office shows that in 2024, 58 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers were caused by 18- and 19-year-olds.

Nearly half of those drivers had been licensed for a year or less, and more than one-third had never completed driver education.

Research cited by the agency also found that crash risks are highest during the first months of licensure and that drivers who complete a full education program are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal collisions.

The Ohio Traffic Safety Office estimates this new law will affect roughly 36,000 Ohioans each year. Driving schools across the state are preparing to meet the increased demand, and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office has posted information online for those interested in becoming certified instructors.

High school students who take private driver education courses will also be allowed up to eight hours of excused school time for lessons, provided the absences do not interfere with core academic subjects.

A full list of approved driver training schools and more information about the new requirements can be found at the Ohio Traffic Safety Office’s website, otso.ohio.gov.

All of this begs the question though, will the change prompt a return of driver’s education courses in Ohio schools, or will more students than ever need to find their own way outside the classroom?