Ohio House Passes House Bill 168, Closing Loophole In Child Enticement Laws

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) announced that The Ohio House of Representatives passed House Bill 168–legislation that resolves constitutional concerns with Ohio’s child enticement laws so that these types of offenses against children can be enforced.

“For too long, there has been a loophole in Ohio’s child enticement laws—a loophole that can result in predatory actors remaining on the streets after intending to harm our youth,” said Rep. Williams, who joint sponsored the bill. “H.B. 168 closes this loophole and will allow our prosecutors to punish these actors to the fullest extent of the law.”

House Bill 168 makes the following provisions –

-Clarifies that criminal child enticement must involve a sexual reason or an illegal purpose.

-Removes the legal excuse that someone was acting in an emergency or trying to protect the child’s well-being.

-Specifies that if an offender is guilty of both child enticement and another kidnapping-related crime for the same act and victim, the two crimes are considered closely related.

-Enhances penalties for criminals who commit criminal child enticement.