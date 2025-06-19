Six Injured in Wood County Crash After Vehicle Hits Railroad Track

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle serious injury crash in Lake Township, Wood County, Ohio. The crash occurred on East Broadway near Keller Road at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 19.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Lincoln MKX was traveling northbound on East Broadway when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway at a railroad crossing. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck the railroad track, and overturned twice before coming to rest on its wheels.

The Lincoln MKX was operated by Geoffrey Workings, 41, of Detroit Michigan. Mr. Workings, who was wearing a seatbelt, and sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Lincoln MKX was occupied by Twansi Workings, 40, of Detroit Michigan and 6 juvenile children of Detroit Michigan as well.

The adult passenger and five children were transported by EMS to Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center for non- life-threatening injuries. None of the passengers were wearing their safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Lake Township Police Department, Lake Township Fire, Lake Township EMS, Perrysburg Township EMS and Northwood EMS. CSX railroad responded to the scene to inspect the track. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Pat & Son Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to always wear their safety belts and secure all children in the age appropriate child restraints. The crash remains under investigation at this time.