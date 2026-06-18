Ohio Offers Free Fishing Days June 20 & 21 At All Public Waterways

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s annual free fishing days on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, give all residents a chance to fish at any public waterway without a license, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. This includes Lake Erie and Ohio’s public lakes, reservoirs, streams, and rivers.

June 20 and 21 is the only weekend of the year on which residents 16 years old and older can fish public waters without purchasing a fishing license.

Anglers under 16 can fish for free year-round and are not required to hold a license. All other fishing regulations, size requirements, and bag limits apply during the special weekend.

“Fishing is a great Ohio pastime for people of all ages,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “From the great Lake Erie to the Ohio River, Ohio’s great outdoors provides the perfect setting for your next fishing trip.”

More than 200 locations in Ohio are stocked annually with species such as walleye, saugeye, yellow perch, rainbow trout, brown trout, muskellunge, channel catfish, blue catfish, and hybrid-striped bass to support the state’s longstanding reputation of excellent fishing. In 2025, the Division of Wildlife stocked more than 36 million fish in Ohio waters.

Ohio’s public fishing locations are great places to catch a Fish Ohio! qualifying trophy. The Fish Ohio program celebrates amazing catches of 26 species of fish, and there are specific fish length requirements based on species to be a qualifying catch.

Those who reel in a qualifying catch receive a commemorative Fish Ohio pin for their first entry, and a Master Angler pin for catching four different qualifying species in the same year. This year, the pin features a channel catfish.

Ohio’s free fishing days offer a chance to try fishing for the first time or reconnect with an old tradition. Here are some tips for those just starting out:

— Consider a person’s age and skill level and keep the trip simple.

— Choose a pond, lake, or stream where beginners can easily catch a few fish.

— Use live bait to increase the odds of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

— Take plenty of photos and bring snacks.

— Be patient. Be prepared to spend time untangling lines, baiting hooks, waiting for a bite, landing fish, and taking pictures.

— Have fun!

There are many resources to make your fishing trip fun and unforgettable. Use the HuntFish OH mobile application or visit the Go and Do fishing page at ohiodnr.gov to explore public fishing destinations near you.

If you are new to fishing and need help getting started, the Division of Wildlife has the resources to set you up for success. Wild Ohio Harvest has online modules, events, enhanced learning, and recipes to get you started.

Find information on special locations like Lake Erie and the Ohio River, fishing tips and tricks, and suggestions for targeting specific species on the Fishing License and Resources page at wildohio.gov.

Anglers who visit fishing destinations support the economies in those regions. Anglers generated $5.5 billion in economic spending in Ohio in 2022, according to a report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates. The research found that 18% of Ohio’s adults, about 1.7 million individuals, participate in fishing.

Outside of the free fishing days on June 20 and 21, all anglers 16 years and older are required to have a valid fishing license to take fish, frogs, and turtles. Licenses can be purchased at participating agents, at wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile application.

A one-year resident fishing license is just $25 and opens the door to endless memories. Remember to check the 2026-27 Fishing Regulations before you go.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.