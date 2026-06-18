WILLIAMS COUNTY RECORDS COMMISSION: Commission Approves Retention Schedule For Unclaimed Funds

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

brenna@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Records Commission met for a regular meeting on Monday, June 15, 2026, to approve a retention schedule for unclaimed funds.

An RC-2 Records Retention Schedule is an official form used to document how the government keeps its records, and how they can be disposed of.

The Records Commission approved the RC-2 form relating to unclaimed funds from the State Auditor’s Office. This is a standard form used to collect unclaimed funds that the county offices may be entitled to.

“I think that this is the first time in the last couple years that we’ve actually applied to get our unclaimed funds,” commented Recorder Patti Rockey.

With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:05 a.m.