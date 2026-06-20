Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Train Crash In York Township, Fulton County

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on June 19, 2026, at approximately 5:24 P.M. The crash took place on County Road 11, just south of County Road F in York Township, Fulton County.

Steven E. Campbell, age 45, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was driving a 2024 Peterbilt southbound on County Road 11. Mr. Campbell attempted to cross the railroad tracks just south of County Road F and became disabled on the tracks. A westbound Norfolk Southern train struck the disabled 2024 Peterbilt. Mr. Campbell was transported to the Fulton County Health Center with minor injuries. No Norfolk Southern employees were injured. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern Police Department and Wauseon Fire and EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts, and to never drive impaired or distracted.

For additional information, contact Lieutenant Rustun K. Schack at (419) 865-0910.

— Press Release

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