Defiance Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On US-6 Crash In Williams County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, on US-6 near mile post 5 in Williams County. The crash occurred in Saint Joseph Township, and US-6 was closed for nearly three hours.

According to the Patrol, a 2002 Mercury Mariner was traveling west on US-6, driven by Kevin Eugene Mudrack Jr., 36, of Bryan. A 2002 Victory motorcycle was traveling east on US-6, driven by Charles Ivey, of Defiance. The Patrol reports that Mudrack crossed the center line and struck Ivey head-on.

Ivey was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mudrack was flown by Parkview Samaritan air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Edgerton Police Department, Edgerton Fire Department, Williams County EMS and Hutch’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Press Release

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