Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Paulding County

Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on CR179 south of SR637 in Paulding County, Auglaize Township, at approximately 7:07 P.M. on July 22, 2023.

A 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Eathon Michael Miller, 25 years of age, of Ney, was traveling northbound on CR179 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mr. Miller was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding County Coroner, Oakwood EMS, and John’s Towing and Recovery.