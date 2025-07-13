Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Allen County

PRESS RELEASE – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 12,2025, at approximately 7:12 a.m. The crash took place on S.R. 117 near mile post 25 in Auglaize Township, Allen County.

Aniyah M. Moss, age 20, of Springfield, OH was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain northwest on S.R. 117. Jeffrey O. Tibbitts, age 67, of Front Royal, VA, was driving a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek southeast on S.R. 117.

Mrs. Moss crossed the center line attempting to pass three vehicles and struck Mr. Tibbitts head-on. As a result of the crash Mr. Tibbitts’ vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch.

Mr. Tibbitts was pronounced deceased on the scene. Alexandria L. Morton, age 18, of Springfield, OH, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Mrs. Moss.

Mrs. Moss sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. Mrs. Morton was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Patrol was assisted by Waynesfield Rural Fire Department, Perry Township Fire Department and Blake’s Towing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to wear their safety belt and never drive impaired or distracted. The crash remains under investigation.