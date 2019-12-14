Ohio State Patrol Investigating Death At Indian Meadows Service Plaza (West Unity)

WEST UNITY–Troopers responded to a welfare check at the Indian Meadows Service Plaza in Williams County at 12:15 pm today. Upon arrival, they located the red 2011 Volvo semi tractor-trailer on the west side of the commercial truck parking area.

Upon entering the truck, the driver was located in the sleeper section of the cab and was unresponsive. Williams County EMS responded to the scene to assist. The victim, David Day, 63, of New Plymouth, Idaho was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Williams County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. There was no apparent foul play involved.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

