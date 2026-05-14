Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office Reports Recent Court Actions

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris Murray has announced the release of the following information regarding certain pending criminal matters.
Felony Arraignment
- Thomas R.G. Dockery, 40 — Not Guilty plea, $25,000 cash bond w/10% allowed, TPO continued. Pre-trial 6/4/26 @ 10 a.m.
Guilty or No Contest Pleas
- Benjamin J. Meggitt, 21 — Guilty plea to Aggravated Riot (F4), PSI ordered. Sentencing 7/7/26 @ 10:45 a.m.
- Richard W. Ludeman, 25 — Guilty plea to Possession of Cocaine (F5), PSI ordered. Sentencing 7/2/26 @ 10:30 a.m.
- Nicholas A. Rupp, 36 — No Contest plea to Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present (F4), found Guilty, PSI ordered. Sentencing 7/7/26 @ 2:30 p.m.
- Jessica L. Faust, 45 — Guilty plea to Breaking and Entering (F5), PSI ordered. Sentencing 7/2/26 @ 9:30 a.m.
- Robert T. Boroff, 33 — Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5), PSI ordered. Sentencing 6/11/26 @ 10:30 a.m.
- Christopher A. Tinsley, 30 — No Contest plea to Domestic Violence (F4), found Guilty, PSI ordered. Sentencing 6/24/26 @ 1:45 p.m.
- Jesse S. Bays, 38 — Guilty plea to Receiving Stolen Property (F4), PSI ordered. Sentencing 7/1/26 @ 10:30 a.m.
Plea and Sentencing
- Mario D. Smiley, 37 — Guilty pleas to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them (M1) and Carrying a Concealed Weapon (M1). Sentenced to 2 years of probation with 357 days at CCNO suspended in the event of a probation violation, $1,565 fine, Operator’s License suspended for 1 year beginning 12/17/25, complete Driver’s Intervention Program within 1 year (in lieu of mandatory 3 days of incarceration at CCNO), no similar violations, general good behavior. Kimber 1911 firearm/magazine/ammunition previously seized is forfeited to the State; costs, fine and costs due within 180 days.
Sentencings
- Joshua Williamson, 36 — Sentenced for Non-Support of Dependents (F5) to 3 years CCS with 12 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS; no bars/alcohol; no cannabis products; cooperate with the Defiance Co. Child Support Enforcement Agency in payment of child support and accrued arrears. (Williamson failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child under the age of eighteen from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022.)
- Ryan J.T. Wischmeyer, 36 — Sentenced for Tampering with Evidence (F3) and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F5) to 4 years CCS with 48 months at ODRC reserved in the event of a violation of CCS; no bars/alcohol; no cannabis products. (On January 13, 2026, during a traffic stop on Ottawa Ave. in Defiance, Wischmeyer was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and tampered with potential evidence with purpose to impair its availability as evidence in an official proceeding.)
— Press release