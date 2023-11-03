Ohio State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Pioneer

(PRESS RELEASE) Pioneer — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on November 3, 2023, at approximately 8:18 am.

The crash occurred on US Route 20A at State Route 15 in Madison Township, Williams County, Ohio, at the north junction.

Joshua M. Patterson, age 42, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a 2015 Volvo semi-truck eastbound on US Route 20A when he failed to stop for the posted stop sign at State Route 15.

As Mr. Patterson entered the intersection, he was struck by Christopher M. Ott, age 56, of Archbold, Ohio, who was northbound on State Route 15 and in a 2019 Chevrolet 4500. Mr. Patterson then entered County Road 0, went off the left side of the roadway, struck an electrical pole, and overturned.

Both Mr. Patterson and Mr. Ott were flown by Mercy Health air ambulance to Saint Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, with serious injuries. Mr. Patterson was entrapped and extracted through mechanical means by Pioneer and Kunkle Fire Departments.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer Fire Department, Kunkle Fire Department, Williams County EMS, Mercy Health air ambulance, Ohio Department of Transportation, Hutch’s Towing, and Toledo Edison.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to never drive distracted, and to take the extra time to safely proceed through intersections.