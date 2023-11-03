Hilltop Class Of 1958 Holds 65th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERREUNION … On October 14th, members of the 1958 Hilltop graduating class held their 65th class reunion at the home of Jim and Sandra Rupp in Pioneer, Ohio. Thirteen classmates from as far away as California, Arizona, and Kentucky made the trip back for the event. Festivities included a pizza party on Friday night and a catered dinner on Saturday evening with twenty in attendance. Everyone had a great time chatting and reminiscing. Candles and photos honored the fourteen classmates who have passed away. Pictured from left to right; Front Row: Peggy (Siegel) Schmucker, Jean (Coy) Bartholomew, Ray Reamsnyder, Ron Kerr Back Row: Bruce Shilling, Charles Lehman, Dewayne Orewiler, Dale Caster, Jerry Beaverson, Arlyn Greek, Ross Keller, Ken Colegrove, Jim Rupp.