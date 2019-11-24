Ohio State Patrol Investigating Two-Car Fatal Crash In Williams County

Pioneer – The Defiance Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20A at State Route 15, two miles south of the Village of Pioneer involving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country and 2007 GMC Yukon. The crash happened at 4:33 PM in Madison Township, Williams County.

The Chrysler Town & Country was eastbound on US 20A. The GMC Yukon was southbound on State Route 15. The Chrysler Town & Country ran a stop sign and struck GMC Yukon on the passenger side.

The driver of the Chrysler Town & Country was Mr. John Franklin Parrish, age 57, of Sylvania, Ohio. Mr. Parrish was taken to Montpelier Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Mr. Parrish was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was Mrs. Alicia M. Eickholt, age 24, of Cloverdale, Ohio. Mrs. Eickholt was not wearing her seatbelt and was taken to Montpelier Hospital.

There were four other passengers in the GMC Yukon. Adam J. Eickholt age 30, was flown to University of Toledo Medical College by Samaritan Life Flight. Mr. Eickholt was not wearing his seat belt.

There were three children also in the GMC Yukon. Their ages are age 17, age 1, and 5 months. The 17 year old was not wearing her seat belt. The two infants were in child safety seats.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office, Williams County Coroner’s Office, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Pioneer and Madison Fire Departments and Williams County EMS.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts, and to never drive distracted or impaired.

