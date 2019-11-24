David Dickson, Jr. (1938-2019)

David H. Dickson, Jr., 81, of Morenci, died late Friday evening, November 22, 2019, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. He was born April 16, 1938, in Wauseon, to the late David “Harold” and Sara (Schaeffer) Dickson.

On April 2, 1960, he married Deanna Warncke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, and she preceded him in death in June of 1986. He then married Donna (Farmer) Roth on September 19, 1987 in Fayette, and she survives.

A graduate of Morenci High School, he went on to pursue some college courses. He is a veteran of the Army National Guard and the United States Army, serving in the Cuban Crisis. His career spanned many years as a tool and die maker for Brazeway in Adrian and later, 30 years running his own small engine repair business.

He served many years with the Morenci Wish Tree and Toys for Tots, was a member of the Borderline Square Dancers, greatly enjoyed genealogy, farming, and many other hobbies. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon and the Morenci American Legion.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Dickson of Fayette, Rebecca “Becky” Dickson of Fayette, and Melissa (Chris) Christenson of Napoleon, MI; grandchildren Ethan Baker of Roanoke, VA and Megan Baker of Harrison Twp., MI; sister, Mary Emmons of Adrian; 3 step-children; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Deanna.

A funeral service for David will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with Pastor Roger Marlow, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, with military honors accorded by he Morenci American Legion Post368. Visitation will be Friday, at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until time of service, at the church.

Memorial contributions in honor of David can be made to the Morenci American Legion. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.