Thomas E. Fry (1964-2019)

Thomas E. Fry, 54, of Edon, OH passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family. Thomas was born on December 14, 1964 in Angola, IN to Donald W. and Yvonne L. (DeVos) Fry. He graduated from Edon High School in 1983.

Thomas was the owner and operator of TEF Trucking in Edon, which specialized in the transport of oversized heavy equipment. He also actively marketed and sold construction farm equipment with his beloved grandson Mark. He was currently a farmer in Florence Township, and had been for most of his life. Thomas had a great love for his three grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly L. Fry of Stryker; three grandchildren, Emily, Mark and Kaelynn; one brother, Bill Fry of Edon; three sisters, Jeanne (Randy) Shankster of Bryan, June Fry of Edon, Susan Fry of Sacramento, CA, and several nieces, and a nephew. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, November 29th from 3-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio with Father Daniel Borgelt to officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Blakeslee. Donations may be left in Thomas’ memory to Stryker FFA or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.