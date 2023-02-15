Ohio Turnpike Issues Detour From Milepost 39 To 52 In Fulton & Lucas Counties

BEREA, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2023) – Beginning at 11 p.m. this evening, Feb. 15, 2023, the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike will be closed between milepost 39 (Fulton County) to milepost 52 (Lucas County) for emergency pavement repair.

Motorists can follow the posted detour sign to exit the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 39 and take State Route 109 South to State Route 2/(U.S. 20A) East and return to the Ohio Turnpike at Toll Plaza 52.

The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2023.