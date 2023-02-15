BRYAN SCHOOL BOARD: Special Olympics Basketball Team Makes Presentation To Board; New Athletic Director Hired

SPECIAL OLYMPICS BASKETBALL … Pictured, front row, left to right, are Special Olympics Basketball Coach Angela Luke, Dawson Moore, Ayden Brown, Coebie brown, Kristi Herman and Scott Benedict. Back row, left to right, are Dustin Schlachter, Ben Camarillo, Caleb Turnbull and Debra Opdycke. The Special Olympics Basketball team, which has three players who go to the Bryan Schools, presented the Bryan School Board with a trophy. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Bryan School Board meeting on February 13 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call.

All five school board members, Scott Benedict, Ben Camarillo, Debra Opdycke, Dustin Schlatter and Caleb Turnbull, were in attendance.