Ohio Turnpike Issues Weather Event Travel Restriction For High-Profile Vehicles

BEREA, Ohio (March 24, 2023) – Ahead of an expected major weather event, with high winds and rain, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.

The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

-All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.)

-Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer.

-All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers.

-All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers).

-All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:

-Self-propelled motor homes.

-Low-profile trailers.

-Fold-down camper trailers.

-Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units.

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

-Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers.

-Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded.

-Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer.

-Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet.

-Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet.

-2-axle buses less than 40 feet.

-Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.

The implemented travel restriction will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event.