EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Residents Asked To Not Park On Derbyshire Street During Demolition Of Old School

DEMOLITION PENDING … Work is underway in preparation for demolition of the old school building in Edon. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

Edon Village Council met March 20, at 7 p.m. Present were Council members Dan Ankney, Lee Lawrence, Austin Thiel, Brandon Thiel, Dave Loughborough, and Brook Morris via telephone.

Also present were Village Administrator Chad Ordway, Fiscal Officer Heidi Bidwell, Village Solicitor Thom Thompson, and Mayor Duane Thiel.