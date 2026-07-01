Ohio Turnpike & Ohio State Highway Patrol Urge Motorists To Practice Safe Driving Behaviors Over Holiday Weekend

BEREA, Ohio (July 1, 2026) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are reminding all motorists to practice safe driving behaviors behind the wheel, by avoiding speeding and distracted driving.

“This Independence Day travel weekend, we have an occasion to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary,” said Ferzan Ahmed, P.E., executive director of the turnpike commission.

“We ask everyone to travel safely this Fourth of July weekend,” Ahmed added. “The top risky driving behaviors to avoid include speeding, driving distracted, driving while impaired or drowsy, and failing to

buckle up.”

To accommodate an increase in traffic over the holiday travel period, construction in work zones across the Ohio Turnpike will be limited from noon on Thursday (July 2) to Monday (July 6) at sunrise. Two lanes of traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions will remain open in work zones.

“Speeding in work zones is a primary cause of crashes,” said Chris Matta, P.E., chief engineer and deputy executive director of the turnpike commission.

“Please do your part when driving through work zones by maintaining a safe following distance, being prepared to slow down or stop, obeying the speed limit and paying close attention to the signs.”

The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day – also known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer – are statistically the most dangerous for motor vehicle crashes on roadways nationwide.

“To promote roadway safety ahead of Independence Day, the turnpike commission partnered with the OSHP and other organizations during a Customer Appreciation Event to be held tomorrow (July 2) at Portage Service Plaza (milepost 197 westbound) in Mantua.

“As families travel this holiday weekend, we are urging drivers to make safety their top priority,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura. “Stay focused behind the wheel, avoid distractions, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up. These simple choices save lives and ensure everyone can return home safely.”

The motoring public is encouraged to safely call #677 to report impaired or reckless drivers and stranded motorists.