OHSAA Fall Sports Practices & Golf Season Begin Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Fall sports practices and the golf regular-season officially get underway on Monday, July 31, for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

This week, football teams are permitted to conduct their five acclimatization days, which include two days in helmets, two days in helmets and shoulder pads, and one day in full pads with no contact.

When a student-athlete has completed the five-day acclimatization period, then full contact is permitted.

FALL SPORTS SEASON CALENDARS

Golf: Regular-Season Begins July 31. Sectional Tournaments Begin Sept. 25.

Girls Tennis: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 4. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 2.

Field Hockey: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 18. Regional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Cross Country: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 21. District Tournaments Are Oct. 21.

Soccer: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 11. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Girls Volleyball: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 18. Sectional Tournaments Begin Oct. 16.

Football: Regular-Season Begins Aug. 14 (first Friday is Aug. 18). Regional Playoffs Begin Oct. 27.

Complete OHSAA 2023-24 Calendars: https://www.ohsaa.org/Calendar

HEAT ILLNESS PRECAUTIONS

Student-athletes and coaches are reminded to take precautions in hot and humid weather. The greater the humidity, the more difficult it is for the body to cool itself.

The air should be tested prior to practice or competition using a wet bulb, globe, temperature index (WBGT index), which is based on the combined effects of air temperature, relative humidity, radiant heat and air movement.

More information about the OHSAA’s concussion regulations and heat illness prevention are in the complete sports medicine regulations at: http://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports-Medicine/SportsMedicineRegulations.pdf

STATEWIDE FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

The OHSAA football site has two links to statewide regular-season schedules:

MaxPreps: https://www.maxpreps.com/news/PhsocT_EMUSliWlcEKJOdA/ohsaa-2023-ohio-high-school-football-schedules.htm

JoeEitel: http://www.joeeitel.com/hsfoot/

OHSAA Football Home: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

ALL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES ON FRIDAYS

Following a recommendation from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, all football playoff games during the first five rounds will be played on Friday nights.

During the first two rounds (October 27 and November 3), the better seeded team in each match-up will host the game at its home field.

During the third, fourth and fifth rounds (November 10, 17 and 24), the OHSAA will select neutral sites.

The state championships will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on November 30, December 1 and 2.

FOOTBALL CALENDAR

July 31 – Official Start Date for Practice

Aug. 4-12 – Scrimmage Dates

Aug. 14 – Regular-Season Begins (first Friday is August 18)

Oct. 21 – Regular-Season Ends

Oct. 22 – Playoff Qualifiers Announced

Oct. 27 – Regional Playoffs First Round (better seeded team hosts)

Nov. 3 – Regional Quarterfinals (better seeded team hosts)

Nov. 10 – Regional Semifinals (neutral sites)

Nov. 17 – Regional Finals (neutral sites)

Nov. 23 – Thanksgiving

Nov. 24 – State Semifinals (neutral sites)

Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 – State Championships, Canton

NO-CONTACT PERIOD

August 1 through August 31 is a no-contact period for all coaches (paid and volunteer) in the team sports of baseball, basketball, boys volleyball, ice hockey, lacrosse and softball.

REGIONAL UPDATE MEETINGS

The OHSAA will host in-person Regional Update Meetings in August and September in each of the OHSAA’s six districts.

The meetings are designed to help kick off the 2023-24 school year and provide member school administrators with updates on current topics and issues.

Superintendents, high school and 7th-8th grade principals, high school and 7th-8th grade athletic administrators and city supervisors are highly encouraged to attend.

-Cambridge Meeting – Thursday, August 24

-Athens Meeting – Tuesday, August 29

-Streetsboro Meeting – Wednesday, September 6

-Westerville Meeting – Monday, September 11

-Findlay Meeting – Thursday, September 14

-Cincinnati Meeting – Tuesday, September 19

DIVISIONAL BREAKDOWNS

Divisional breakdowns for the 2024 baseball and softball seasons will be announced in the fall. The divisional breakdowns for all other sports for the 2023-24 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2023-24-School-Year