Steven Huffman (1979 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Steven R. Huffman, age 44, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away 10:40 P.M. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Indiana University – Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Mr. Huffman was a graduate of Bryan High School and was employed as a truck driver for many years for several different carriers and most recently with John Deere.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Steve was a member of the Boy Scouts for many years and was a member of The Order of the Arrow.

Steven R. Huffman was born on July 7, 1979, in Napoleon, Ohio, the son of Michael K. and Susan K. (Sanford) Huffman.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Sue Huffman of Bryan; his children, Cody, Hunter and Kyan Huffman; one sister, Stephanie (Pete) Tesner, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; his longtime companion and care giver, Becky Flores, of Defiance; and his beloved dog, Brutus. He was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Huffman, in 2007.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Fountain Grove Cemetery with Pastor Tyson Nofzinger and Reverend Steve Rath officiating.

Memorials are requested to American Lung Association.