Ronald Maxson (1944 – 2023)

(Resident Of Pioneer)

Veteran

Ronald Lawrence Maxson, 79, of Pioneer, passed away on July 25, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Wink and Marie Maxon.

Ron honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. One of the hobbies Ron enjoyed was horse racing.

He is survived by his son, Mark (Amanda) Maxson of Pioneer; two grandsons, Weston Maxson and Matthew Johnson; and former wife, Patricia Belknap.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jeff and Doug Maxson; and one sister, Patty Maxson.

The family will grieve Ron’s passing in private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Williams County Veterans Services, 1425 East High Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

