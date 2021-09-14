OHSAA Football Computer Ratings (After Week 4)

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Van Wert (4-0) 8.325, 2. Tol. Scott (4-0) 7.2702, 3. Bellevue (3-1) 6.8, 4. Port Clinton (3-1) 6.4, 5. Galion (3-1) 6.275, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.2033, 7. Wooster Triway (2-0) 6.0625, 8. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 5.6, 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.5306, 10. Clyde (3-1) 4.8, 11. Bellville Clear Fork (2-2) 4.325, 12. Huron (2-2) 3.95, 13. Sheffield Brookside (2-1) 3.618, 14. Oberlin Firelands (2-2) 3.4, 15. LaGrange Keystone (2-1) 3.3333, 16. Rossford (2-2) 3.25, 17. Upper Sandusky (2-2) 2.975, 18. Bryan (2-2) 2.775, 19. Wauseon (2-2) 2.65, 20. Milan Edison (1-3) 2.15

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Archbold (4-0) 8.025, 2. Ashland Crestview (4-0) 6.775, 3. Carey (3-1) 6.4031, 4. Columbus Grove (4-0) 6.4, 5. Gibsonburg (4-0) 5.7, 6. Liberty Center (3-1) 5.6, 7. Tinora (3-1) 5.4, 8. Delta (3-1) 4.8182, 9. Collins Western Reserve (3-1) 4.5, 10. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 4.425, 11. Bluffton (3-1) 4.1402, 12. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-1) 3.875, 13. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1) 3.8621, 14. Attica Seneca East (3-1) 3.825, 15. Evergreen (2-2) 2.2321, 16. Northwood (1-1) 2, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-2) 1.75, 18. Fairview (1-3) 1, 18. Wayne Trace (1-3) 1, 20. Bucyrus (1-3) 0.875, 20. Van Buren (1-3) 0.875

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-0) 6.725, 2. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.2, 3. Ayersville (2-1) 4.7778, 4. Edon (3-1) 4.25, 5. Dola Hardin Northern (3-1) 4.15, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-1) 3.925, 7. McComb (3-1) 3.75, 8. Patrick Henry (3-1) 3.525, 9. Convoy Crestview (3-1) 3.4, 10. Arlington (3-1) 3.1, 11. Spencerville (2-2) 3.05, 12. Waynesfield-Goshen (3-1) 2.975, 13. Leipsic (2-2) 2.625, 14. Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) 2.1035, 15. Ada (1-3) 1.975, 16. Antwerp (2-2) 1.875, 16. Edgerton (2-2) 1.875, 18. Tiffin Calvert (1-3) 1.625, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (1-3) 1.225, 20. North Baltimore (1-2) 1.1667