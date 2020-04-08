Week Of April 8th, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 27

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 401, Civil-Property Dispute

•125 Taylor Pkwy, Miscellaneous Complaints

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Released Vehicle From Impound

•103 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

MARCH 29

•S. Buehrer St.@Monumental St., Community Service

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

MARCH 30

•22000-B SR2, Disabled Vehicle

•407 E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•9 Jane Ct., 911 Hang-Up

•206 Lachoy Dr., Fraud

•1100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 31

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•800-B West St., Parking Violations

APRIL 1

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

APRIL 2

•314 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•407 E. Lutz Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Holland St.@Sawmill Ct., Accident (Property Damage)

•400 E. Holland St. Unit 000, Misc. Complaints

•303 Stryker St., Animal Call

•110 Grassy Ln., Loud Noise

BRYAN POLICE

MARCH 27

•Main St/Pierce St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; improper turn.

•McDonald’s. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•340 W Bryan St. Breaking and Entering. Report taken.

•409 N Walnut St. Domestic violence. Request to speak with officer; arrest made.

•617 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Williams County Sheriff Office medic request officer assistance.

MARCH 28

•411 Oakwood Ave. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•507 S Main St. Vandalism. Report taken.

•Fabricare car wash. Assist other department. Report of oil spill.

•Wal-Mart. Suspicious person. Request officer for suspicious male; unable to locate person.

•1200 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request officer; unable to locate person.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•810 Haver Dr. Larceny. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

March 29

•343 W Butler St. Assist other department. First responders requested; patient in care of life squad.

•1510 S Main St. Assist civilian. Car alarm going off.

•605 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•First Lutheran Church. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•200 W High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•431 S Allen St. Non-injury accident. Report of hit/skip.

MARCH 30

•Beech St/Bryan St. Hazardous condition. Remove recycling bin from roadway.

•Amtrak station. Suspicious person. Request officer for suspicious male; unable to locate person.

•CCNO. Warrant. Warrant served.

•Bryan Community Health Center. Burglar alarm. Report of accidental alarm.

•905 E Mulberry St. Well-being check.

•1323 E Wilson St. 911 Hang-up. Unable to locate caller.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Was flagged down by civilian; report taken.

•Center St/Townline Rd. Suspicious auto. Request to speak with officer; unable to locate driver.

•323 S Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Suspicious vehicle. Request officer for suspicious vehicle.

•519 Bryant St. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request mutual aid for house fire.

March 31

•100 Palmer Ln. Dog complaint. Complaint of dog barking; unable to locate dog.

•1200 S Main St. Hazardous condition. Remove debris from the roadway.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Disturb the peace. Request to speak with officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Larceny. Report theft of money from room.

•416 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; advice given.

•323 E South St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; report taken.

•416 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace.

•110 E Butler St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

April 1

•100 S Emmett St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop light.

•206 N Lewis St. Narcotics. Report of odor; unable to locate odor.

•416 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Keep the peace; was advised to get order through the court.

•418 E Edgerton St. Assist other department. Message delivered for Pioneer Police Department.

•Foxglove Apartments. Narcotics. Report of marijuana odor coming from office; report taken.

•133 Avenue. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•301 W Bryan St. Harassment. Report of harassment; gave advice.

•Town & Country. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; report taken.

•Fountain City Ice House. Larceny. Report receiving counterfeit bill; report taken.

•206 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

•130 S Lebanon St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Perry St/Union St. Assist civilian. Report of suspicious activity.

•200 E High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; sound amplification.

APRIL 2

•316 Arthur Dr. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•929 E Wilson St. Parking violation. Warning issued; car blocking the sidewalk.

•Hookah lounge. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•Superior Auto Inc. Warrant service. Arrest made.

•Main St/Viaduct. Juvenile complaint. Request to speak with officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Unknown substance. Request to speak with officer.

•Portland St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

APRIL 3

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrant service. Warrant served.

•402 N Walnut St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•7082 County Road 15-50. Assist other department. Garage fire.

•Hookah lounge. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•PNC Bank. Assist civilian. Report of persons foot being run over while he was on foot in the drive-up window.

•Plaza Motel. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer about management trying to kick him out.

•Imagination Station. Juvenile complaint. Report of juveniles playing on playground.

•4367 County Road 15-75. Possible gas leak.

•County Road 12C. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request assistance.

SWANTON POLICE

MARCH 16

•Airport near Scott, Assist OSP-Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MARCH 17

•Oak@Parkside, Suspicious Act

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Main St., Train Blocking Tracks

•E. Airport Hwy., Debris in Road

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-injury Crash

•Zeiter Way, Suspicious Act

•Airport@CR 3, Suspicious-Assist Deputy

•Zeiter Way, Debris in Road

•Airport@Hallett, Threats

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

MARCH 18

•Clark St., Unruly Juvenile

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Lee High Dr., Sick Raccoon

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Person

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Mettabrook Dr., Child Custody

•Marshall Dr., Unruly Juvenile

MARCH 19

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Hickory St., Welfare Check

MARCH 20

•Harrison St., 911 Hang-Up

•Ashberry Dr., Suspicious Persons

•Fairfield Dr., Unruly Juvenile

•S. Main St., Dog Bite

•Krogers, Non-Injury Crash

MARCH 21

•Lawrence St., Violation Protection Order

•Lawrence St., Assist OSP

•Paigelynn St., Unwanted Person

MARCH 22

•Airport@Hallett, Accidental Alarm

MARCH 23

•Veronica St., Unruly Juvenile

•Cherry St., Welfare Check

•Lincoln St., Loose Dog

•Cherry St., Welfare Check

MARCH 24

•Cass St., Burglary

MARCH 25

•S. Main St., Accidental Alarm

•Chestnut St., Harassment

•Maddie St., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

MARCH 26

•Cass St., 911 Hang-Up

•Co. Rd. D, Assist Deputy

•Alpine Dr., Possible Threats

MARCH 27

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

MARCH 28

•Veronica St., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 29

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Persons

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•S. Main St., Assist Fire Dept.

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Oak St., Unlock Vehicle

•Airport@S. Main, Injury Accident

MARCH 30

•Main@Garfield, Welfare Check

•W. Garfield, Suspicious Vehicle

•Church St., Open Door

MARCH 31

•Krogers, Fire Alarm

•Lincoln St., Suspicious Person

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

WAUSEON POLICE

MARCH 25

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

MARCH 26

•600-B W. Leggett St., Open Door

•891 E. Linfoot St., Open Door

•100-B Glenwood, Juveniles

•812 Woodland Dr., Animal Call

•310 W. Elm St., Domestic Violence

•303 W. Leggett St., Telephone Harassment

•422 E. Chestnut St., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•222 Depot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•310 W. Elm St., Vandalism

•1080 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•151 S. Fulton St., Larceny

MARCH 27

•790 Fairway Ct., Open Door

•440 E. Oak St., Suspicious Activity

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Run Away or Unruly

•250 W. Oak St., Vandalism

•1089 Barney Oldfield Dr., Animal Call

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Civil Matter

•14514 County Road C, Narcotics

•222 Darlene Dr., Domestic Violence

MARCH 28

•Cole St.@N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•895 Zenobia St., Alarm Drop

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•515 Parkview, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Narcotics

•100-B Hickory St., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Unit 66, Telephone Harassment

•826 Third St., Domestic Violence

MARCH 29

•117 S. Fulton St., Loud Noise

•131 Cedar St., Trespassing

•Enterprise Ave.@W. Elm St., Disabled Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1102, Domestic Violence

•137 E. Oak St., Possible Downed Line

•200-B Dickman Rd., Debris in Roadway

•309 Barbara Dr., Civil Matter

•834 Burr Rd., Loose Speed Sign

•700-B Fairway Dr., Loud Noise

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 302, Run Away or Unruly

•324 Madison St., Larceny

MARCH 30

•200-B Barney Oldfield Dr., Civil Matter

•303 Indian Rd., Accident (Property Damage)

MARCH 31

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 801, Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Assault

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 23

•Keep the Peace

•Animal Problem

•911 Hang-Up

MARCH 24

•Harassment

•Disorderly Conduct

MARCH 25

•Medical Emergency

•Lock-Out

MARCH 26

•Animal Problem

MARCH 28

•Lock-Out

•Medical Emergency

•Speed/Warning

MARCH 29

•Drugs

•Agency Assist

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Michael A. Miller, age 24, Metamora, previously pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Cocaine. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Miller operated a motor vehicle without consent of the owner and possessed cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Miller to serve a total of 22 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Miller pay any fees and all prosecution costs.

•Joseph M. Branham, age 34, Pioneer, pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Branham possessed fentanyl. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Branham to serve six months in prison, consecutively with prison terms he is currently serving in three other felony cases.

The Court ordered that Mr. Branham pay court-appointed counsel fees and all prosecution costs.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Ayers, Meranda (Bryan, OH) Passing bad checks. Fine: $100. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

•Swalley, Brysin L (Swanton, OH) Criminal damages. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Shall have no future violations within the next 2 years.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Ayers, Meranda (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $119. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Cox, Shelley (Blakeslee, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Reiniche, Logan J (Stryker, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Vargas, Maya A (Monclova, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Winnie, Wade O (Delta, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Gomez, Isaiah (Archbold, OH) Parking violation. Fine: $77. Costs: $83.