Kelly L. Lange (1961 – 2026)

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(Pettisville Resident)

PETTISVILLE, OHIO – Kelly Lynn Lange, 64, of Pettisville, passed away on Sept. 8, 2026. She was born Kelly Lynn Hefflinger on Dec. 29, 1961, to James and Vivaline Hefflinger.

Kelly married her husband, Robert Lange, in 1995, and together they built a life filled with many memories.

Kelly enjoyed spending time with Robert and going on their fun little adventures together. She found happiness in the simple moments and in sharing life with the people she loved.

Kelly spent her life as a devoted homemaker who had a special talent for seeing beauty and potential in things others might overlook. She loved taking old furniture and giving it new life, turning something worn into something beautiful again.

Kelly’s Christian faith was an important part of who she was. She loved the Lord, held strongly to her faith and looked forward to the day she would meet Jesus and spend a peaceful eternity.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Robert Lange; her children, Amber Yoder, Levi (Kyleigh) Vajen and Seth Reinbolt; stepchildren, Casey (Marcus) Kugler and Allyson Johnson; and her grandchildren, Johnathan (Riley) Yoder, Kinsey Yoder, River, Gibson, Huxley and Orley Vajen, Elyssa and Olivia Kugler, and Shelby, Audrey and Preston Johnson. She was also most recently blessed and excited to hear the heartbeat of her great-grandson, who is expected to arrive in 2027.

She is also survived by her sisters, Vicki (Ron) Ernsberger, Debra (Bruce) Magill, Betsy (late Frank) Cuff, Rhonda (Dan) McKnight, Becky (Allan) Honaker and Lori (late Armando) Mendoza; her brother, Jay Hefflinger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Kelly will be remembered for her faith, her creativity and the happiness she found in life’s adventures. While she will be deeply missed, there is comfort in knowing that Kelly is now where she longed to be, in the presence of Jesus.

A memorial service celebrating Kelly’s was held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at noon at Christ Community Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, officiated by Pastor Ted Blohm.

Her family requests that instead of sending flowers, you consider making a memorial donation to Christ Community Church or the CCC Community Kettle, a ministry dedicated to assisting those in need within the local community.

For additional information and to view Kelly’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.