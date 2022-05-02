OHSAA Softball Tournament Draw

Facebook

By: Nate Calvin

Softball teams from around the area found out yesterday where their tournament journey will begin as the sectional/district brackets were announced.

Sectional play will begin on Monday, May 9th and will culminate with the state tournament in Akron at Firestone Stadium June 2nd-4th.

In Division II, the Bryan Golden Bears (11-3) earned the top seed in the UNOH District and will host the winner of No. 8 Napoleon/No. 9 Lima Shawnee on May 13th in a sectional final.

Coming off a district title last year, Wauseon (8-5) grabbed the No. 2 seed in the Genoa District.

The Indians will have an opening round bye and then face either No.6 Central Catholic or No. 8 Maumee in the sectional finals on May 13th in Wauseon.

In the Division III Springfield District, Evergreen (7-9) earned the No.5 seed and will host NWOAL rival No. 13 seed Delta (0-12) on May 10th.

Archbold (9-6) took the No. 6 seed and will entertain No. 10 Montpelier (8-4) to start tournament on May 10th.

The winners of those games will meet in a sectional final on May 13th at a site TBD.

Swanton (6-4) is the No. 8 seed in the district and will be on the road for their opener as they travel to No. 3 seed and GMC champion Tinora (12-3) on May 10th with the winner taking on No. 4 Genoa (11-9).

BBC champ and defending district champion Hilltop (16-3) is the top seed in the Division IV Bryan District and will host No. 13 Fayette (1-8) in the sectional semifinals on May 9th.

The winner of that game will face No. 12 Continental (1-10) on May 12th.

North Central (7-9) will be the No. 5 seed and will host No. 6 Ayersville (3-8) in the semifinals on May 9th.

The No. 10 seed in the district went to Pettisville (3-7) and they will host No. 11 Holgate (2-11) on May 9th.

The winner of that game will travel to No. 2 Antwerp (7-3) for the sectional finals on May 12th.

Wrapping up the district will be No. 8 Edon playing at No. 7 Stryker on May 9th with the winner visiting No. 3 Edgerton in the finals on May 12th.

All games are slated for a 5pm first pitch.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com