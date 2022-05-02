Richard Davis (1968-2022)

Facebook

Richard M. Davis, age 53, of Rossford and previously of Delta, Ohio, after a short battle with cancer; peacefully was called home by our Lord Friday night, April 29, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Perrysburg.

He was born in Wauseon on May 16, 1968 to Donald R. Davis and Suzanne (Olsen) Davis.

Rick was a 1986 graduate of Delta High School and later joined the U.S Army where he honorably served from 1987 to 1989.

For over 17 years, he served as a manager with Aaron’s Rental in locations around Ohio.

Some of his fondest hobbies included golfing, enjoying a good movie and visiting Cedar Point Amusement Park on a regular basis.

Rick was also an avid gamer; everything from board games to cell phone games especially “Game of War”’ where he was nationally ranked.

Along with his parents Don and Sue Davis of Delta, he is survived by his loving daughter, Aubree (Kyle) Armstrong of Perrysburg; brothers, Edward (Susan) Davis, Ryan (Trisstine) Davis and Gregory (Traci) Davis; nephews, Brenden, Ethan, Zakary, Hayden (Jessie) and Dakota Davis; nieces, Megan (Zak) Davis, Abby, Evelyn and Nora Davis and longtime friend and roommate, Chris Null.

Services for Rick will be private for the family at a later date.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the charity of their choice in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.