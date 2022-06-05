OHSAA Track & Field State Championships Results

DIVISION II BOYS

SHOT PUT

18. Matt Shaw (Wauseon) 48-2.75

LONG JUMP

14. Jonas Tester (Wauseon) 20-8.75

HIGH JUMP

9. Kayden Davis (Swanton) 6-4

1600 METER RUN

3. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 4:14.69

12. Jack Callan (Wauseon) 4:24.68

3200 METER RUN

2. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 9:16.49

17. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon) 9:53.76

DIVISION II GIRLS

4×100 RELAY

12. Evergreen 50.7

300 HURDLES

16. Aquilina Cordic (Bryan) 50.11

1600 METER RUN

13. Kate Thormeier (Bryan) 5:20.88

3200 METER RUN

13. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 11:46.24

SHOT PUT

13. Trista Eitniear (Swanton) 37-2.5

17. Lexi Alspaugh (Bryan) 35-04

DIVISION III BOYS

110 HURDLES

Ronnie Wyse (Delta) DNF

300 HURDLES

14. Carter Herman (Edgerton) 41.98

BOYS 4×100 RELAY

16. Archbold 44.75

BOYS 4×200 RELAY

7. Archbold 1:31.75

BOYS 4×400 RELAY

13. Archbold 3:32.08

DIVISION III GIRLS

HIGH JUMP

16. Sophie Rupp (Archbold) 5-00

 

