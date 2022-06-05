OHSAA Track & Field State Championships Results

DIVISION II BOYS
SHOT PUT
18. Matt Shaw (Wauseon) 48-2.75
LONG JUMP
14. Jonas Tester (Wauseon) 20-8.75
HIGH JUMP
9. Kayden Davis (Swanton) 6-4
1600 METER RUN
3. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 4:14.69
12. Jack Callan (Wauseon) 4:24.68
3200 METER RUN
2. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 9:16.49
17. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon) 9:53.76
DIVISION II GIRLS
4×100 RELAY
12. Evergreen 50.7
300 HURDLES
16. Aquilina Cordic (Bryan) 50.11
1600 METER RUN
13. Kate Thormeier (Bryan) 5:20.88
3200 METER RUN
13. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 11:46.24
SHOT PUT
13. Trista Eitniear (Swanton) 37-2.5
17. Lexi Alspaugh (Bryan) 35-04
DIVISION III BOYS
110 HURDLES
Ronnie Wyse (Delta) DNF
300 HURDLES
14. Carter Herman (Edgerton) 41.98
BOYS 4×100 RELAY
16. Archbold 44.75
BOYS 4×200 RELAY
7. Archbold 1:31.75
BOYS 4×400 RELAY
13. Archbold 3:32.08
DIVISION III GIRLS
HIGH JUMP
16. Sophie Rupp (Archbold) 5-00
