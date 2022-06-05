Bobby Michoff (1935-2022)

Bobby Michoff, age 86, passed away at 3:27 P.M. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. Bobby was a truck driver for several trucking companies and was also the corporate pilot for Manufactured Housing Enterprises, Inc., and Jim Newman.

Bobby was born on November 4, 1935, in McClure, Ohio, the son of Steve and Laura (Hastings) Michoff.

Bobby is survived by a brother, David Michoff, of Bryan and sister, Nancy Davis, of Flagstaff, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Max, Mike, Steve and Donnie Michoff and one sister, Marion Brick.

In keeping with Bobby’s wishes, there will be no services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

