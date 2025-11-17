OLDE TYME HOLIDAY GATHERING: Montpelier Festival This Saturday

Montpelier will usher in the holiday season this weekend with the community’s 19th annual Olde Tyme Holiday Gathering, set for Saturday, November 22, 2025. The day-long celebration will fill the village with family-friendly activities, local shopping opportunities, and the sights and sounds of Christmas.

Events begin at 10:00 a.m. with a craft show and book fair at Montpelier Schools, along with children’s crafts at the Montpelier Public Library. An extra craft show at Venue 401 on Brown Road will also run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Families can enjoy free ice skating on Empire Street from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The main event gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at the Empire Street Fair, featuring free skating, food trucks, vendors, face painting, a prize wheel, s’mores, open shops, the Grinch, and Santa. At 6:00 p.m., the lighted parade will leave the fairgrounds and make its way through downtown, with Santa greeting spectators along the route.

Holiday entertainment continues into the evening with the Siberian Solstice concert at 7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, followed just after midnight by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Montpelier’s railyard. On Sunday, November 23, activities include a trackside model show at 12:00 p.m. on West Main Street and a post-parade visit with Santa at the Empire Street Fair continues.

All events are free or accept donations, and organizers encourage residents and visitors alike to come to Montpelier for a full day of hometown holiday fun.