Olivet Lutheran Church To Present Christmas Cantata: A Weary World Rejoices

Sylvania, OH — The Olivet Lutheran Choir of Olivet Lutheran Church will present Joseph Martin’s A Weary World Rejoices on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe Street, Sylvania, Ohio. This performance is offered as a free gift to the community.

Filled with beloved carols and engaging original anthems, this chamber cantata brims with the joy of Christmas.

Joseph Martin’s well-crafted and accessible selections, paired with scripture-based narration, affirm the timeless message of hope at the heart of the season.

Conductor Dr. Stephen Hodge, longtime Adult Choir Director at Olivet, brings deep experience to this year’s performance. Dr. Hodge previously served as Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Toledo.

He describes the cantata as a meaningful highlight of the season: “A Weary World Rejoices in the birth of the Christ Child, one who would bring peace, promise, and deliverance to fulfill prophecy.

Joseph Martin aptly captures this essence in his cantata, incorporating cherished carols and inspiring newly composed material. The message offered by Martin and performed by a fine choir is yours for the listening. Expect a blessing.”

A Weary World Rejoices will be presented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church.

Admission is free and all are welcome. For media access, please contact Sara Martin at communications@olivetsylvania.org. To learn more about Olivet Lutheran Church, visit olivetsylvania.org.