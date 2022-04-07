One Dead In Afternoon Two Vehicle Accident In Rural Pioneer

Facebook

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP (WILLIAMS COUNTY) – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on April 7th, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. The crash occurred on County Road 13 at the intersection of County Road R in Bridgewater Township (rural Pioneer).

Howard W. Russell, age 80, of Montpelier, Ohio was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse northbound on County Road 13 when he failed to yield for the stop sign at County Road R. Driving eastbound on County Road R was Sherrie M. Peterson, age 64, of Pioneer, Ohio. Ms. Peterson was driving a 2008 Jeff Compass when she struck Mr. Russell as Mr. Russell entered the intersection.

Mr. Russell was pronounced deceased on the scene and Ms. Peterson sustained minor injuries. She was transported to the Community Hospital and Medical Center in Bryan. Mr. Russell was reportedly wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Bridgewater Township Fire, Hutch’s Towing, and Williams County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF THE HIGHWAY PATROL (PRESS RELEASE)