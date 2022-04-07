Williams County SWCD Now Taking Orders For Pond Fish

Facebook

The Williams Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is now taking prepaid orders for their annual Fish Sale through Tuesday, April 19. A number of fish are available to purchase to stock your pond.

Bluegill, hybrid bluegill, channel catfish, large-mouth bass, and red-eared shellcrackers are sold in quantities of 25. White amurs (8-12”) are available to purchase individually.

The number of white amurs needed per acre is determined by the percentage of pond covered by plants. Fathead minnows are available and are recommended for forage for bluegill, bass, and perch and are sold in quantities of 100.

The District is also offering 6-8” Japanese Koi. Fish pick up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at our office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

If you have any questions or would like to request an order form, call 419-636-9395 or you can order online at www.williamsswcd.org to place an order or to print an order form.

The Williams SWCD is an equal opportunity provider and employer.