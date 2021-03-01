OPINION: Congress Needs To Stop Biden Blundering Into War In Syria

Fairfax, Va.—Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning to issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s bombing Syria without Congressional authorization:

“It is striking that just over a month after Joe Biden became president he has already begun a bombing campaign focused on Syria. Obviously attacks on U.S. troops must be met with proportional force, and yet, the U.S. has been operating Syria for over a decade without any authorization from Congress. It is time for Congress to at least pretend to be a part of the foreign policy process, by demanding that President Biden make his case for engaging in acts of war.

“It has almost been 20 years since 9/11, and former President Trump’s negotiated Abraham Accords were on a pathway to providing a valid regional plan for an exit strategy. President Biden’s undermining of these accords through negating trade concessions to the United Arab Emirates, and releasing intelligence reports designed to threaten the Saudi government are reckless, and destabilize the region. It is time for the Biden administration to outline its Middle East strategy to Congress and the American people, before the administration’s actions become unexamined and undiscussed American policy.

“This is why the Constitution requires Congress to declare war, and it’s time for members to assert this responsibility, so we don’t blunder into another generation of American blood being spilt without a clear purpose and exit strategy. To force President Biden’s hand, Congress should not authorize any additional emergency war funding, and use the power of the purse to end this endless war.”