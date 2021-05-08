OSU Extension To Hold Open House May 14th

The Fulton County office of Ohio State University Extension wishes to invite the public to an outdoor open house on Friday, May 14th from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Robert Fulton Agricultural Center, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, OH 43567 (across from the Fulton County fairgrounds).

The purpose of the open house is to meet Fulton County’s new 4-H Youth Development Educator for OSU Extension, Sara Lewis, and other new staff.

Additionally, the public can learn about the programs and services offered by OSU Extension. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information or any questions, please contact the Fulton County OSU Extension Office at 419-337-9210.