Williams County Office Of Ohio State University Extension Expands Physical Office Hours

Bryan, OH – The Williams County office of OSU Extension will be expanding physical office hours to Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with limited staff, no appointment necessary.

When Extension employees are not in the county office, they will continue to telework. We are following strict guidelines to remain safe, and to keep our clientele safe as well.

If you have any questions, contact the OSU Extension Williams County office at 419-636-5608.