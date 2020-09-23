Ottawa Hills Picks Up 27-0 Win At Hilltop In Game Stopped By Power Outage

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

surrounded by defenders … Two Ottawa Hills defensive players zero in on Hilltop’s Alex Swany-Richmond during the first half of last Friday’s game. VIEW 387 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Ottawa Hills 27 Hilltop 0

WEST UNITY-The visitors from Ottawa Hills dominated the first half of a game that was called at halftime due to a power outage at the Hilltop facility. Ottawa Hills did their damage courtesy of the running game with touchdown runs by Isaac Tavitigian, Blake Gnepper, and Sam McCaffery of 5, 81, and 11 yards respectively.

The Green Bears outgained Hilltop 280-4 in the twenty-four minutes of football that was played.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ottawa Hills 20 7 0 0 27

Hilltop 0 0 0 0 0