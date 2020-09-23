Bryan Storms Back To Take Down Patrick Henry 27-21

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

STUFF THE RUN … Bryan linemen Dylan McCandless and Nick Herold (#65) combine to make the tackle on Patrick Henry running back Noah Kistner. VIEW 401 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

Bryan 27 Patrick Henry 21

BRYAN-Ethan Wasson was 22/30 for 240 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Golden Bears to come from behind win over Patrick Henry. The Bryan defense scored the first points of the game for the Bears as Titus Rohrer returned a fumble 75 yards for a score to tie the game 7-7.

Following a long touchdown by the Patriots to retake the lead 14-7, the Golden Bear defense would come up with a safety to make it a 14-9 game. The Patriots responded with a drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Noah Kistner to push the Patriots lead to 21-9. Bryan would answer though right before half as Wasson found Rohrer for an eight-yard touchdown pass to cut the Patriots lead to 21-15 at halftime.

A scoreless third quarter set up a nailbiter going to the final twelve minutes. Bryan tied the score at 21-21 on an Ayden Pelz four-yard run but the extra point was missed leaving the score deadlocked. Bryan continued with the momentum by taking the lead on a six-yard scoring pass from Wasson to Dakota Shaw making it 27-21 after another missed extra point.

From there the Bryan defense rose to the occasion once again stopping the Patriots one more time to preserve the win. Rohrer ended the game with nine catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

PH 14 7 0 0 21

Bryan 9 6 0 12 27