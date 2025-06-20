Defiance County Grand Jury Indicts Eight On Drug, Solicitation Charges

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on June 17, 2025:

-PETE D. BOSTELMAN, age 55, 942 Wilhelm St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 10, 2025, during a traffic stop on Auglaize St., in Defiance, Bostelman was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-TIMOTHY C. BEHM, age 21, 226 W. River Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 26, 2025, at his residence on W. River Dr., in Defiance, Behm was found to be in possession of Cocaine.

-MALLORY M. CARTER, age 25, Address Unknown, was indicted for Two Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on March 7, 2025, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Carter was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug. Authorities also allege that on June 2, 2025, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, Carter was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-DEBORAH L. MYERS, age 64, 290 N. Center St., Ney, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 31, 2025, during a traffic stop on Power Dam Rd., in Defiance, Myers was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ADAM G. BLATTEAU, age 44, 816 W. Main St., Apt. 36, Van Wert, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 31, 2025, during a traffic stop on Evergreen Dr., in Defiance, Blatteau was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-ALAN E. WATERFIELD, age 51, 725 E. Jackson St., West Unity, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on April 30, 2025, during a traffic stop on State Route 2, in Bryan, Waterfield was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-JOSEPH J. HERDER, age 47, 300 E. Maple St., Sherwood, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 7, 2025, during a traffic stop E. Maple St., in Sherwood, Herder was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-LODEN CLARK, age 19, 401 W. High St., Florida, Ohio, was indicted for One Count of Importuning, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on or about February 1, 2025, through April 1, 2025, Clark used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile, between the ages of thirteen and sixteen, to engage in sexual activity with him.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 9 a.m.