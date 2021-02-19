Delta Man Sentenced To 10 Months In Prison For Domestic Violence

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on February 11, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Zachary C. Schlosser, age 35, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Schlosser caused physical harm to a family or household member, knowing that she was pregnant.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Schlosser to a mandatory prison term of 10 months. He ordered Mr. Schlosser to pay all prosecution costs. He received credit for 130 days in jail.