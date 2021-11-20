(Paid Content) Girls Basketball Roundup For November 19th, 2021

SECOND HALF COMEBACK … Swanton’s Frankie Nelson launches a triple in the first half at Delta. Nelson finished with 23 points as the Bulldogs rallied in the second half to get the win. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

North Central 47 Edon 34

Madison Brown tallied nine of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles outscored Edon 23-6 in the final stanza to get the come from behind win.

Brown was joined in double digits by Lauren Balser who dropped in 11 points. The Bombers, who led 24-16 at halftime, were topped by 19 points from Carlie Kiess.

Montpelier 54 Hilltop 49

Montpelier jumped out to a 16-5 after one quarter and then held off Hilltop over the final three quarters to pull out a 54-49 win. Ariel Page led three Locos in double figures with a game-high 19, Trinity Richmire had 14, and Chelsea McCord chipped in with 12.

Hilltop was led in scoring by Leanna Baker with 18 and Libbie Baker added six buckets and two free throws for 14.

Stryker 47 Pettisville 28

Sage Wollace knocked down three of Stryker’s six three-pointers and totaled 19 points to lead the Panthers past Pettisville 47-28. Haylee Fulk also reached double figures for Stryker with 13. Ellie Grieser and Grace Crawford each had eight points for the Blackbirds.

Swanton 45 Delta 36

The Bulldogs stormed back outscoring Delta 18-3 in the third quarter to erase a 24-13 Delta lead at halftime on their way to a 45-36 win.

Frankie Nelson was high scorer for Swanton with 23 points while Sophia Burres led the Panthers with 11.

Holgate 55 Edgerton 23

Justine Eis had 18 points and Olivia Baker added 14 to lead Holgate past Edgerton in a matchup of former GMC foes. Grace Schroeder paced Edgerton with four field goals and nine free throws for 18 points.

Lake 68 Evergreen 54

Lake took control early by taking a 22-4 lead after the opening quarter and cruised to a season opening win over Evergreen.

Sydney Woodring was 7/8 from the foul line and connected on eight field goals (3 triples) to finish with a team-high 26 points and freshman Addison Ricker added 10 for Evergreen.

Marion Local 43 Bryan 33

Bryan dropped their season opener 43-33 to Marion Local in Lima as part of the Kewpee Tip-Off Classic. Blayze Langenderfer led Bryan with nine points and Addie Arnold added eight.

JV SCORES:

Montpelier d. Hilltop 51-14

Delta d. Swanton 25-24

Edon d. North Central 19-17

Holgate d. Edgerton 31-18