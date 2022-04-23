(Paid Content) High School Sports Roundup For April 22nd, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BASEBALL

Hilltop 4 Antwerp 2

WEST UNITY – Wade Wagner fired a solid six innings on the mound and Raace Haynes came in to get the final three outs and earn the save as Hilltop handed state-ranked Antwerp their first loss of the season.

ANTWERP 101 000 0 – 2 7 2

HILLTOP 010 003 x – 4 3 4

Records: Antwerp 7-1, Hilltop 3-7

WINNING PITCHER: Wagner (6 innings, 7 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts) OTHER: Haynes

LOSING PITCHER: Altimus (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Liechty

LEADING HITTERS: (Antwerp) Clark-double, 2 runs; Sproles-2 singles, RBI; Altimus-double; (Hilltop) Dempsey-single, 2 RBIs; R. Haynes-double

Patrick Henry 11 Pettisville 1 (5 innings)

HAMLER – Daniel Schmeltz tossed a five-inning no-hitter and Patrick Henry scored four runs in their half of the fifth to secure the win.

Aiden Behrman and Houston Miranda each clubbed home runs for the Patriots.

PETTISVILLE 000 10 – 1 0 2

PATRICK HENRY 106 04 – 11 7 1

Records: Patrick Henry 6-3, Pettisville 2-6

WINNING PITCHER: Schmeltz (5 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 1 earn, 9 strikeouts, 6 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Norr (3 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs, 3 earned, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Basselman

LEADING HITTERS: (PH) Behrman-home run, single, 2 RBIs; Meyer-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Miranda-home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Hudson-double

Liberty Center 7 Evergreen 4

METAMORA – Liberty Center used a four-run fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead en route to a 7-4 NWOAL win. Landon Vance had a triple for the Vikings and took the loss on the hill.

LIBERTY CENTER 024 001 0 – 7 11 2

EVERGREEN 001 300 0 – 4 4 3

Records: Liberty Center 5-4 (2-2 NWOAL), Evergreen 6-4 (2-2 NWOAL),

WINNING PITCHER: Behnfeldt (2.1 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 4 walks) OTHER: Dickman

LOSING PITCHER: Vance (3 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Smithmyer

LEADING HITTERS: (LC) Zander Zeiter-2 singles, double, Zane Zeiter-2 singles; Kruse-triple; Conrad-2 runs, 2 RBIs; (Evergreen)- Vaculik-2 singles; Vance-triple

Montpelier 17 Stryker 0 (5 innings)

MONTPELIER –Trent Thorp and Easten Richmond combined to hold Stryker without a hit and record six strikeouts in a 17-0 win.

Jaxon Richmond provided the firepower for the Loco lineup as he drilled two home runs and finished with seven RBIs.

STRYKER 000 00 – 0 0 7

M’PELIER 714 5x – 17 10 0

Records: Stryker 0-9 (0-5 BBC), Montpelier 7-3 (3-1 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: Thorp (4 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks) OTHER: E. Richmond

LOSING PITCHER: Harris (0.1 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Myers, Wickerham, Barnum, Cadwell

LEADING HITTERS: (M’pelier) J. Richmond-2 home runs, single, 7 RBIs, 4 runs; Fackler-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Dohner-3 singles, 2 runs

Wauseon 15 Delta 0 (5 innings)

WAUSEON –The Indians scored in every inning as they bounced back from a loss to Evergreen with a 15-0 shutout of Delta.

Will Sherman was the winning pitcher for Wauseon as he scattered five hits over five innings and struck out six Panther hitters.

DELTA 000 00 – 0 5 6

WAUSEON 144 6x – 15 7 1

Records: Delta 0-12 (0-3 NWOAL), Wauseon 4-8 (2-1 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Sherman (5 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Ruffer (3 innings, 5 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks) OTHER: Morr

LEADING HITTERS: (Delta) Morr-3 singles; (Wauseon) Armstrong-single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs

Fremont (IN) 13 Edon 1

EDON – Fremont collected 12 hits and took advantage of nine errors by Edon to grab a 13-1 victory. Ethan Steinke tripled for the Bombers, who fall to 4-5 on the season.

FREMONT 023 113 3 – 13 12 1

EDON 000 001 0 – 1 3 9

Records: Edon 4-5

WINNING PITCHER: Crabill (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Friend

LOSING PITCHER: Parrish (4 innings, 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks) OTHER: Vasquez, Joice

LEADING HITTERS: (Fremont) Bock-2 singles, RBI; Miller-2 singles; Beeman-double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; (Edon) Steinke-triple

SOFTBALL

Wauseon 10 Delta 1

WAUSEON – Jayli Vasquez homered, doubled and knocked in three runs as Wauseon improved to 2-1 in the NWOAL with a 10-1 win over Delta.

Ava Kovar added a double and two RBIs while Aubrianna Everly, Grace Calvin, Ella Hageman, and Ella Albright each had two hits.

DELTA 010 000 0 – 1 4 3

WAUSEON 111 430 x – 10 15 3

Records: Delta 0-9 (0-3 NWOAL), Wauseon 6-4 (2-1 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Ledyard (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 1 walk) OTHER: Hageman

LOSING PITCHER: Savage (6 innings, 15 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 1 strikeout, 5 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Delta) Kohlhofer-double; (Wauseon) Pelok-double, 3 walks, 3 runs; Vasquez-home run, double, single 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kovar-single, 2 RBIs; Everly-single, double, RBI; Calvin-2 singles, 2 runs; Hageman-2 singles; Albright-2 singles, RBI

North Central 10 Paulding 9

PIONEER – Kendall Sutton delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI single in seventh to give the Eagles a 10-9 walk-off win.

Emma Fidler had three singles and two RBIs for North Central with Makinzy King adding two singles with two RBIs.

PAULDING 121 121 1 – 9 10 8

N. CENTRAL 042 200 2 – 10 14 6

Records: Paulding 7-4, North Central 5-7

WINNING PITCHER: Stewart (7 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Klopfenstein (6.2 innings, 14 hits, 10 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Paulding) Kauser-double, RBI; Parrett-3 singles, 3 runs, RBI; Bakle-single, 2 RBIs; Beckman-2 singles; Bassler-2 singles, RBI; (NC) Fidler-3 singles, 2 RBIs; Sutton-2 singles, RBI; King-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Burnett-3 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Wright-2 singles, RBI, 2 runs; Martin-2 singles

Evergreen 17 Napoleon 14

NAPOLEON – The Wildcats led 14-1 after two innings before Evergreen stormed back by scoring 16 unanswered runs to pull out a 17-14 win.

Macy Chamberlin led the Evergreen rally with a home run, double, two RBIs and Jocelyn Schuster had two hits and drove in six runs.

EVERGREEN 103 162 4 – 17 12 4

NAPOLEON 770 000 0 – 14 10 3

Records: Evergreen 4-7

WINNING PITCHER: Richardson (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts) OTHER: Keller, Schrader

LOSING PITCHER: Shank (0.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 strikeout, 2 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Evergreen) Chamberlin-home run, double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 walks, 5 runs; Schuster-double, single, 6 RBIs; (Napoleon) Bump-single, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Wilcox-home run, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Bachman-double, single, 2 RBIs

Holgate 27 Fayette 4 (5 innings)

HOLGATE –The Tigers upped their record in the BBC to 2-3 by defeating Fayette 27-4 in five innings. Alexus McClain paced the Eagles with a double and three RBIs.

FAYETTE 000 13 – 4 3 5

HOLGATE 576 9 x – 27 2 0

Records: Fayette 0-4 (0-4 BBC), Holgate 2-6 (2-3 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: I. Blaker (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER:Sinks (1 inning, 0 hits, 5 runs, 5 earned, 1 strikeout, 9 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Fayette) Reinking-triple, RBI; McClain-double, 3 RBIs; (Holgate) Tijerina-3 RBIs, 4 runs, 6 walks; Alanso-2 RBIs; Taylor-4 runs, RBI

Montpelier 11 Stryker 1 (5 innings)

MONTPELIER – Kelsie Bumb and Kaycee Humbarger were both 2-4 with two RBIs as Montpelier moved to 4-0 in the BBC after an 11-1 home win over Stryker.

Madelyn Hopper picked up the win in the circle by going three innings, allowing just two hits, and recording seven strikeouts.

STRYKER 001 00 – 1 2 1

M’PELIER 032 24 – 11 13 2

Records: Stryker 3-5 (2-3 BBC), Montpelier 5-2, (4-0 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: Hopper (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts)

LOSING PITCHER: Rethmel

LEADING HITTERS: (Stryker) Fulk-2 singles; (M’pelier) Bumb-2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Humbarger-2 singles, 2 RBIs; Custer-double, single, RBI; Uribes-2 doubles, 2 runs; Hillard-2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Phongphiou-double, RBI; Rockey-single, 2 RBIs

Patrick Henry 3 Pettisville 2

HAMLER – The homestanding Patriots scored single runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings and were able to hold on for the non-league win.

Elisabeth Rochefort provided the Blackbirds offense with a two-run shot in the sixth inning.

PETTISVILLE 000 002 – 2 4 3

PATRICK HENRY 010 110 x – 3 3 1

Records: Patrick Henry 2-8, P’ville 3-5

WINNING PITCHER: Meyer (6 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: Rochefort (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LEADING HITTERS: (PH) Smith-double; (P’ville) Rochefort-home run, 2 RBIs

Bryan 2 Hilltop 1 (13 innings)

BRYAN – For the second time this week Addie Arnold gave Bryan a walk-off win, this one an RBI single in the 13th inning of a 2-1 marathon win over Hilltop.

Arnold also pitched the first 12 innings for Bryan and rung up a school record 28 strikeouts.

HILLTOP 000 100 000 000 0 – 1 9 3

BRYAN 000 000 100 000 1 – 2 7 1

Records: Hilltop 10-3, Bryan 10-2

WINNING PITCHER: Nagel (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk) OTHER: Arnold

LOSING PITCHER: Lana Baker (6.2 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Hilltop) Jermeay-double, 2 singles; Dennison-single, double; Yoder-3 singles; T. Taylor-2 singles; Arnold-single, RBI

BOYS TENNIS

Bluffton 3 Archbold 2 (@ Archbold)

SINGLES: 1. Keiser (A) d. Shadle 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Stuckey (A) Hilty 6-2, 6-2; 3. Giuther d. Yoder (A) 7-5, 5-7, 2-6; DOUBLES: 1. Wenger/Ackerman d. Miller/Hageman 4-6, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Combs/Braven d. MacDonald/Nofziger 6-4, 6-2

Bryan 5 Defiance 0 (@ Bryan)

SINGLES: 1. Fortner (B) d. Blunt 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brown (B) d. Brenner 6-0, 6-1; 3. Hess (B) d. Greear 6-2, 6-0; DOUBLES: 1. Jackson/C. McCashen (B) d. Nadler/Bergfelder 6-1, 6-4; 2. Andrews/Dorsten (B) d. Briseno/Johnson 6-2, 6-2