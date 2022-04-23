Thomas “Tom” Steusloff (1947-2022)

Facebook

Thomas Leslie “Tom” Steusloff, age 75, of Swanton, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

He was born on March 23, 1947 to Ralph R. and Ruth M. (Eicher) Steusloff in Toledo, Ohio.

Tom was a graduate of Swanton High School and worked for over 40 years as a CDL cement driver, working for Dielman and later retiring from All Ohio Ready Mix.

Tom was a humble man who enjoyed the simple life; he married Ruth Wallace in 1965 and together they had 3 children.

As life happens, they parted ways and remained cordial. Tom later met the love of his life & life partner Anne-Shirley in 1984 and together they formed a family of 9.

Many family summer vacations were spent camping at Pokagon State Park and he never missed the Fulton County Fair.

Left to cherish his memory are children Kristina-Anne, Teresa (Rich), Karen (Eric), Jenny, Linda (Bill), Jacquelyn (Christopher) and TJ (Wendy); 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one expected in September; siblings, Raymond (Sue) and Michael; best friends, Bob and Carrie; and canine companion, Trixie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ruth Wallace; second wife and love of his life, Anne-Shirley and siblings, Larry and Roger.

The family will receive guests on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton, Ohio with his Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Fulton County Special Olympics, an organization near and dear to Tom’s heart.

To leave messages of condolence for Tom’s family please visit, www.weigelfuneralhomes.com